Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,609 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

