Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

CNK stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

