Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Amcor by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,979,000. 30.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.41%.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.