Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $231,000 in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

