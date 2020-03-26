Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $220,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

