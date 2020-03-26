Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $119,000 in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 1,851.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,187 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth $9,262,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,888 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,971,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 863,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Colony Capital by 1,314.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 561,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 522,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

CLNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.