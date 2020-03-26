Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $277,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.80.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $182.07 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.