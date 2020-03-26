Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,603,000 after acquiring an additional 407,008 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,496,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,621 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

