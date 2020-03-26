Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

NYSE NSC opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

