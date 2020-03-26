Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

