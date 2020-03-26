Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 442,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 344,529 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 520.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,275 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 377,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 249,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 111,048 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

