Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

