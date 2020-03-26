HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

