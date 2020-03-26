Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $21.90 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.78.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

