Head-To-Head Survey: Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) versus Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Hills pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Black Hills has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

43.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 32.65% 8.42% 3.12% Black Hills 11.49% 8.84% 2.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Black Hills’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.62 billion 3.88 $530.88 million $0.63 19.05 Black Hills $1.73 billion 2.12 $199.31 million $3.53 16.59

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Black Hills. Black Hills is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Algonquin Power & Utilities and Black Hills, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 3 6 1 2.80 Black Hills 0 2 3 0 2.60

Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus target price of $15.23, suggesting a potential upside of 26.88%. Black Hills has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.90%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with a combined gross generating capacity of approximately 1.5 gigawatt; a portfolio of regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 266,000 electric connections; 338,000 natural gas connections; and 164,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,858 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,054,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,700 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,158 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

