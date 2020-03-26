Head-To-Head Review: Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) versus Activision Blizzard (NYSE:ATVI)

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cloudera and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera 1 10 7 0 2.33 Activision Blizzard 1 3 24 1 2.86

Cloudera currently has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 45.06%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $65.08, suggesting a potential upside of 23.09%. Given Cloudera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cloudera is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Risk & Volatility

Cloudera has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudera and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera -42.38% -17.38% -11.32% Activision Blizzard 23.18% 13.16% 8.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Cloudera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Cloudera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cloudera and Activision Blizzard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera $794.19 million 2.80 -$336.58 million ($0.91) -8.75 Activision Blizzard $6.49 billion 6.27 $1.50 billion $2.08 25.42

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudera. Cloudera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Cloudera on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc. provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data. The company also provides Cloudera DataFlow, a data platform that collects, curates and analyzes data; Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to securely store, process, and analyze various data assets; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Altus, a platform-as-a-service offering; and Cloudera Fast Forward Labs, which delivers applied research in machine learning and artificial intelligence to its customers. In addition, it offers Cloudera SDX, a solution that enables common security, governance, and metadata management for multiple analytics functions; Cloudera Workload XM, an analytic workload experience management cloud service; Hortonworks DataPlane Service, a data fabric that enables businesses to discover, manage, and govern their data; and Hortonworks Cybersecurity Platform, which offers a single, comprehensive view of business risk through a security lens. Further, the company provides consulting, professional, and education services. It serves corporate enterprises and public sector organizations primarily through its direct sales force. The company has strategic partnerships with Intel Corporation. Cloudera, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's products include various genres, including first-person shooter, action/adventure, role-playing, strategy, and others. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

