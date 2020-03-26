Head-To-Head Comparison: Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Opus Bank and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opus Bank presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.20%. Given Opus Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Opus Bank and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 18.91% 6.47% 0.86% Summit State Bank 19.83% N/A N/A

Dividends

Opus Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Opus Bank pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Opus Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opus Bank and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank $326.98 million 1.57 $61.83 million $1.76 8.53 Summit State Bank $32.66 million 1.45 $6.48 million N/A N/A

Opus Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Opus Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Opus Bank has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opus Bank beats Summit State Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. The company also offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. In addition, it provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 47 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, including banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production office in Roseville, California. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

