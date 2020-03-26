Head-To-Head Analysis: Health Catalyst (HCAT) & Its Competitors

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Health Catalyst to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Health Catalyst and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Health Catalyst Competitors 959 3233 6427 319 2.56

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of 92.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 120.63%. Given Health Catalyst’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst Competitors -4.23% -54.08% -3.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million -$60.10 million -18.18 Health Catalyst Competitors $8.32 billion $1.62 billion 43.79

Health Catalyst’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

