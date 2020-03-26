Head-To-Head Analysis: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Equity Residential pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Properties of America pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Retail Properties of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Equity Residential and Retail Properties of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 35.93% 9.36% 4.62% Retail Properties of America 6.73% 2.45% 1.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and Retail Properties of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.70 billion 7.52 $970.38 million $3.49 15.64 Retail Properties of America $481.69 million 2.37 $32.40 million $1.08 4.94

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and Retail Properties of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 3 8 2 0 1.92 Retail Properties of America 1 1 1 0 2.00

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $83.16, suggesting a potential upside of 52.39%. Retail Properties of America has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.45%. Given Retail Properties of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Properties of America is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Properties of America has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Retail Properties of America on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

