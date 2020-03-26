HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Acquires $3,982,063.20 in Stock

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 142,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lauren Taylor Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of HD Supply stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,419,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter valued at about $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 931,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1,540.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after buying an additional 928,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

