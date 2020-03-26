Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,992 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

