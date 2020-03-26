Grove Holdings Lp Willow Buys 6,300 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 6,300 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,106.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,919,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of UHAL opened at $282.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.81. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

