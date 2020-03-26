Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Lowered to $82.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 65.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $832.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.68.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 209,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $20,100,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 464.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

