Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.64. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $66.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.