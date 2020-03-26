Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.
Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.64. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $66.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.