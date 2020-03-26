Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Lowered to $2.50

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

