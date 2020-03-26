Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, 50,437 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 36,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

In related news, Director C. Fraser Elliott acquired 257,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,092,003 shares in the company, valued at C$1,218,400.60.

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. It focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Gowest Amalgamated Resources Ltd.

