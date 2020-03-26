Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Utilities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.