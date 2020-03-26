Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Utilities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

