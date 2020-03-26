Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

