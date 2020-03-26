Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Golden Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski bought 22,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.