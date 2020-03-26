GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.42 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.76%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

