General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,878 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

General Motors stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

