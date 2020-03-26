Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Reaches $5.71 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $24.34 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.02601536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00185980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,723,215 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, The Rock Trading, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

