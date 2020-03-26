GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

GEAGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEAGY opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.86.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.