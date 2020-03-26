GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on G1A. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.21 ($29.31).

Shares of G1A opened at €18.15 ($21.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.79. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a twelve month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

