Gary D. Burnison Acquires 1,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $22,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,577.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KFY opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

