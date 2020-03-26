Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FSTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

FSTA opened at GBX 656 ($8.63) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 604 ($7.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 820.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 974.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,625 ($31,077.35). Also, insider Adam Councell acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,453.83).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

