Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.67 ($64.73).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €33.60 ($39.07) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.61. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

