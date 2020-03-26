Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €37.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €37.50 ($43.60) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.67 ($64.73).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRE stock opened at €33.60 ($39.07) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.61.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.