Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FMS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,563.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,796,000 after buying an additional 1,245,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

