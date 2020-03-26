First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,222 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,156,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after buying an additional 196,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,545,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,390,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 748.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,249,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,815 shares during the period.

FV stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $34.07.

