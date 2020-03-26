First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.40 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 99.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 56,754 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 177,402 shares during the period. 31.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

