Financial Survey: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) versus Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $54.38 million 18.09 -$107.67 million ($3.92) -7.08 Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beam Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -234.22% -86.44% -65.06% Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Twist Bioscience and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.35%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Beam Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. to apply its antibody optimization platform for a targeting arm of a bispecific antibody. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

