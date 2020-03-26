Financial Review: Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) versus Alaska Communications Systems Group (OTCMKTS:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and Swisscom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $231.69 million 0.37 $4.93 million N/A N/A Swisscom $11.53 billion 2.37 $1.68 billion $3.25 16.26

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alaska Communications Systems Group and Swisscom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Swisscom 1 3 0 0 1.75

Volatility and Risk

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group 2.13% 4.18% 1.31% Swisscom 14.59% 20.19% 6.93%

Summary

Swisscom beats Alaska Communications Systems Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers in residential homes and multi-dwelling units; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, UCC, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as constructs and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

