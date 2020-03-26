Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $154.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RACE shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.01.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

