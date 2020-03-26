Express (NYSE:EXPR) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

EXPR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Express alerts:

EXPR opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Express will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 50,611 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 564.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 178,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.