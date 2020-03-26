Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $126.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra upped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $161.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $65.89 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.