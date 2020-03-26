Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Everi alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE EVRI opened at $4.36 on Monday. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Everi by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.