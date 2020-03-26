Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.77.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $110.67 on Monday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,499 shares of company stock worth $9,114,894. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after acquiring an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $20,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

