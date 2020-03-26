Ether Zero (ETZ) Tops One Day Volume of $142,689.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $142,689.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.02045266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00075473 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,664,951 coins and its circulating supply is 168,635,538 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

