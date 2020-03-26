Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

ESTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ESTA stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $269.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 76.98% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

